Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.09. 47,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,906,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth about $3,595,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

