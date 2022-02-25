Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Vonage worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 744,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 644,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,961 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.82, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $14,182,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,624 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

