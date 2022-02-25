Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -290.39, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.