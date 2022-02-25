Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.55

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.55 ($43.81) and last traded at €40.60 ($46.14), with a volume of 25823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.50 ($44.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.50 ($60.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $713.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.36.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

