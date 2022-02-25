Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00009747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $197,914.18 and $76,639.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 71,654 coins and its circulating supply is 52,474 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

