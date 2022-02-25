Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.75 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Momentive Global Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.