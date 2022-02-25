Voya Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,326,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,673,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,210,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.