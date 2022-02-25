Voya Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,326,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,673,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,210,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSCO opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
