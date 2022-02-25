Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,071 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,551,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,612,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

