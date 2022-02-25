Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

