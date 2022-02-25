Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Capri by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

