Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

