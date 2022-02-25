VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will report $199.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $739.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.