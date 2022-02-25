Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.20. Vtex shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 10,105 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

