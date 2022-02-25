Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,033 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vycor Medical (VYCO)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.