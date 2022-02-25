W. R. Berkley Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,433. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

