Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.17 and last traded at C$14.17. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.52. The firm has a market cap of C$459.86 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

