Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,308,444.24 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56.

On Thursday, December 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.38. 8,331,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

