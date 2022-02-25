Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $67.46 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $67.46 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00198981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00371263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007878 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

