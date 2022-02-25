Warren Gardiner Sells 2,034 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.47. 3,997,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,888. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $140,429,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

