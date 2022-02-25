Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $69,565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $121.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

