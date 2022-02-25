Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 70.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $168.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

