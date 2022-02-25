Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
