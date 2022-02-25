Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.