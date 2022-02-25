Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $357,963.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $357,963.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.52 or 0.07075055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.71 or 0.99972531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048390 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

