WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $564.40 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $564.40 million and $34.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,858,248,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,328,109 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

