Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on W. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.57.

NYSE W opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

