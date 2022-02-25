Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

W traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 99,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.32 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

