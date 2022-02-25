Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on W. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.60.

NYSE:W traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.32 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

