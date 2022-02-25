Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Wayfair stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 99,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

