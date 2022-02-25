WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $191.96 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $191.96 million and $22.15 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

