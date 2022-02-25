WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 22,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,153,000. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,785. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

