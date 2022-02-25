WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,371,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 527,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,664,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,415,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 203,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,677. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.