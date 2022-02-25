WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 5,859 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

