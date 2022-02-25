Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

