Wedbush Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $185.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

