Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RealReal (REAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) recently:

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/26/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00.

1/25/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

1/20/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/7/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00.

1/4/2022 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

REAL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

