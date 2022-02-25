Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

2/24/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/26/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 17,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,865. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

