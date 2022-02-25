Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Finning International (FINGF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) recently:
- 2/10/2022 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00.
Shares of Finning International stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.
