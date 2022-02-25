Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Relx (REL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,892 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,605 ($35.43) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($31.28) to GBX 2,330 ($31.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,866 ($38.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,540 ($34.54) to GBX 2,605 ($35.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($24.34) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,866 ($38.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,615 ($35.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

REL opened at GBX 2,241 ($30.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,282.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,255.17. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.33). The company has a market cap of £43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($428,664.37).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

