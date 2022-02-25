Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 402,551 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.49% of ProAssurance worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

