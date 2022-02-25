Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,329 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.34% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $53,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $12.82 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.