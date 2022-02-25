Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 937,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Ryanair worth $58,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,662,000 after purchasing an additional 159,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $101.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

