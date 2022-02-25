Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 225,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of América Móvil worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX opened at $17.71 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

