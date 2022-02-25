Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.96% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $54,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.