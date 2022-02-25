Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $58,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

