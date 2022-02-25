Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.62% of FirstCash worth $57,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

