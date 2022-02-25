Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.20% of Covetrus worth $54,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Covetrus by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,241,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 254,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

