Wellington Management Group LLP Has $51.08 Million Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 853.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.15% of OLO worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 949.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of OLO by 6.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

