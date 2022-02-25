Wellington Management Group LLP Has $51.56 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.66% of James River Group worth $51,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
James River Group stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.02.
About James River Group (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
