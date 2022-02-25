Wellington Management Group LLP Has $51.56 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.66% of James River Group worth $51,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.