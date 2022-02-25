Wellington Management Group LLP Has $51.95 Million Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.49% of Flushing Financial worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

