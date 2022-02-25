Wellington Management Group LLP Has $52.44 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,671,948 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $52,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,296,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,706,000 after buying an additional 475,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after buying an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

